All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 558 Creekside Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
558 Creekside Circle
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

558 Creekside Circle

558 Creekside Circle · (830) 625-8065 ext. 201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

558 Creekside Circle, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 558 Creekside Circle · Avail. Aug 14

$1,415

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1268 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
558 Creekside Circle Available 08/14/20 Great 3/2/2 Duplex Close to Creekside Shopping Center! - Great 3/2/2 Duplex Close to Creekside Shopping Center! This Home Comes with Plenty of Amenities such as Wood Look Tile Flooring w/ Carpet in Bedrooms, Beautiful Tiled Kitchen Countertops w/ Backsplash, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove, Ceiling Fans, High Ceilings, Walk In Closets, Back Patio, Automatic Sprinkler System, Xeriscaped Front Yard w/ Care Included, Garage Door Opener, Tandem Garage, and Privacy Fenced Backyard. CISD. 2 Dogs Max, 65lbs Max. No Cats.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2464241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 558 Creekside Circle have any available units?
558 Creekside Circle has a unit available for $1,415 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 558 Creekside Circle have?
Some of 558 Creekside Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 558 Creekside Circle currently offering any rent specials?
558 Creekside Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 558 Creekside Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 558 Creekside Circle is pet friendly.
Does 558 Creekside Circle offer parking?
Yes, 558 Creekside Circle offers parking.
Does 558 Creekside Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 558 Creekside Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 558 Creekside Circle have a pool?
No, 558 Creekside Circle does not have a pool.
Does 558 Creekside Circle have accessible units?
No, 558 Creekside Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 558 Creekside Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 558 Creekside Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 558 Creekside Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 558 Creekside Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 558 Creekside Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
La Sierra
520 FM 306
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Berkshire Creekside
677 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 BedroomsNew Braunfels Apartments with Balconies
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Places
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX
Seguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity