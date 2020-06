Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning refrigerator

Amazing location!! Beautiful two bedroom two bathroom home completely renovated with large utility room. Master has double vanity and large walk in closet. Includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. Walk across the street to the river, a few blocks from Schlitterbahn. Walking distance to City Park, Landa Park, restaurants and downtown. Two new dual A/C units installed. Lawn Maintenance included in rent.