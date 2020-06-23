All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 535 Red Robin.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
535 Red Robin
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:56 AM

535 Red Robin

535 Red Robin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

535 Red Robin Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Come view this charming 2 story home in Quail Valley featuring 2092 Sq Ft of comfortable living space. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 living areas and 2 eating areas. The home had new flooring instated and fresh paint in April 2019. New Trane A/C and Heating unit with April Aire Filtration installed June 2019. Quail Valley is conveniently located just off IH35 making for an easy commute South to New Braunfels and San Antonio, or North to San Marcos, Kyle and Austin. Don't miss this opportunity to make this house your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 Red Robin have any available units?
535 Red Robin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 535 Red Robin have?
Some of 535 Red Robin's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 Red Robin currently offering any rent specials?
535 Red Robin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 Red Robin pet-friendly?
No, 535 Red Robin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 535 Red Robin offer parking?
No, 535 Red Robin does not offer parking.
Does 535 Red Robin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535 Red Robin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 Red Robin have a pool?
No, 535 Red Robin does not have a pool.
Does 535 Red Robin have accessible units?
No, 535 Red Robin does not have accessible units.
Does 535 Red Robin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 535 Red Robin has units with dishwashers.
Does 535 Red Robin have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 535 Red Robin has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Luxe at Creekside
677 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas