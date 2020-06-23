535 Red Robin

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Come view this charming 2 story home in Quail Valley featuring 2092 Sq Ft of comfortable living space. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 living areas and 2 eating areas. The home had new flooring instated and fresh paint in April 2019. New Trane A/C and Heating unit with April Aire Filtration installed June 2019. Quail Valley is conveniently located just off IH35 making for an easy commute South to New Braunfels and San Antonio, or North to San Marcos, Kyle and Austin. Don't miss this opportunity to make this house your home.