526 Creekside Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy 1 Week FREE Rent! Nice 3/2/2 Duplex Home Located in Creekside Crossing! Refrigerator Included! - Enjoy 1 Week FREE Rent Off First Full Month's Rent! Nice 3/2/2 Duplex Home Located in Creekside Crossing! This Home Features Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove, Built In Microwave, and Dishwasher), Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, Wood Like Tile/Carpet Flooring, Double Vanity/Stand Up Shower in Masterbath, Open Floorplan, Ceiling Fans, High Ceilings, Privacy Fenced In Backyard, Covered Back Patio, and Xeriscaped Front Yard with Care Included! CISD. 2 Pets Max.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE2505727)