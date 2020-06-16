Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

525 Creekside Circle Available 07/15/20 Great Open Floorplan! 3/2.5/2 Duplex Home Close to Creekside Shopping & Entertainment! - Great Open Floorplan! 3/2.5/2 Duplex Home Close to Creekside Shopping & Entertainment! This Home Features Tiled Kitchen Countertops with Backsplash, Dishwasher, Built-In Microwave, Stove/Oven Range, Island Kitchen, Wood-Look Tile Flooring with Carpet In Bedrooms, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Walk-In Closets, 2" Faux Wood Blinds, Double Vanity In Master Bathroom, Garage Door Opener, Automatic Sprinkler System, Xeriscaped Front Yard with Care Included, Privacy Fenced-In Backyard, and Covered Back Patio! CISD. 2 Pets Max, 50lbs Max. Dogs - Over 1 Year. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.



