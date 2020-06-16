All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

525 Creekside Circle

525 Creekside Circle · (830) 625-8065 ext. 201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

525 Creekside Circle, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 525 Creekside Circle · Avail. Jul 15

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
525 Creekside Circle Available 07/15/20 Great Open Floorplan! 3/2.5/2 Duplex Home Close to Creekside Shopping & Entertainment! - Great Open Floorplan! 3/2.5/2 Duplex Home Close to Creekside Shopping & Entertainment! This Home Features Tiled Kitchen Countertops with Backsplash, Dishwasher, Built-In Microwave, Stove/Oven Range, Island Kitchen, Wood-Look Tile Flooring with Carpet In Bedrooms, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Walk-In Closets, 2" Faux Wood Blinds, Double Vanity In Master Bathroom, Garage Door Opener, Automatic Sprinkler System, Xeriscaped Front Yard with Care Included, Privacy Fenced-In Backyard, and Covered Back Patio! CISD. 2 Pets Max, 50lbs Max. Dogs - Over 1 Year. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE3191263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Creekside Circle have any available units?
525 Creekside Circle has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 525 Creekside Circle have?
Some of 525 Creekside Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Creekside Circle currently offering any rent specials?
525 Creekside Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Creekside Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 Creekside Circle is pet friendly.
Does 525 Creekside Circle offer parking?
Yes, 525 Creekside Circle does offer parking.
Does 525 Creekside Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Creekside Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Creekside Circle have a pool?
No, 525 Creekside Circle does not have a pool.
Does 525 Creekside Circle have accessible units?
No, 525 Creekside Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Creekside Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 Creekside Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 525 Creekside Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 Creekside Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
