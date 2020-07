Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Cute 2 bdrm, 1.5 bath duplex located in Summerwood Subdivision. This home is centrally located to shopping, schools & easy access to I-35. Kitchen overlooks into the spacious living room w/ ceiling fan. Each bedroom have access to the full bath w/ tub/shower combo w/ separate vanities. 1-car garage with cabinets great for storage. **No pets under 2 yrs old. Dishwasher is scheduled to be replaced**