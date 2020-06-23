417 Jester Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Doesn't get any better than this 3 bedroom/2 bath Colonial Ranch in Castle Ridge! Located at the end of the street with low traffic flow! There's a large living room with fireplace, formal and intimate dinning room, breakfast area off of kitchen. Kitchen features breakfast bar, granite counter tops, and a filtration system. There is a private home office/computer center, and soaring ceilings. Stained concrete floors throughout. Private backyard that backs up to a greenbelt. Wait there is more, the master suite has a double vanity, walk in shower, large walk in closet, and a garden tub too!