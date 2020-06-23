All apartments in New Braunfels
417 Jester Ridge
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

417 Jester Ridge

417 Jester Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

417 Jester Ridge, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Doesn't get any better than this 3 bedroom/2 bath Colonial Ranch in Castle Ridge! Located at the end of the street with low traffic flow! There's a large living room with fireplace, formal and intimate dinning room, breakfast area off of kitchen. Kitchen features breakfast bar, granite counter tops, and a filtration system. There is a private home office/computer center, and soaring ceilings. Stained concrete floors throughout. Private backyard that backs up to a greenbelt. Wait there is more, the master suite has a double vanity, walk in shower, large walk in closet, and a garden tub too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Jester Ridge have any available units?
417 Jester Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 417 Jester Ridge have?
Some of 417 Jester Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 Jester Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
417 Jester Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Jester Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 417 Jester Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 417 Jester Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 417 Jester Ridge offers parking.
Does 417 Jester Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Jester Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Jester Ridge have a pool?
No, 417 Jester Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 417 Jester Ridge have accessible units?
No, 417 Jester Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Jester Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 Jester Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 417 Jester Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 417 Jester Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
