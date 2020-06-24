386 Creekside Curve

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Weeks FREE! Spacious 4/2.5/2 Duplex Located at Creekside Crossing! Lots of Upgraded Amenities! - 2 Weeks Free Rent! New Carpet Installed December 2019! Spacious 4/2.5/2 Duplex Located at Creekside Crossing! This Home Boasts Upgraded Amenities such as High Ceilings, Nice Open Floorplan, Stainless Appliances (Refrigerator, Built in Microwave,Stove/Oven Range, and Dishwasher), Granite Countertops, Upgraded "Wood-Look" Tile & Carpet Flooring, Ceiling Fans, Double Vanity + Stand Up Shower in Master Bath, Walk-In Closet, Privacy Fenced Backyard with Covered Patio, and Sprinkler System. CISD. 2 Pets Max, 50lb Max. Cats Must Prove Spayed/Neutered.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



