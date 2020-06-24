All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:35 AM

Location

386 Creekside Curve, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Weeks FREE! Spacious 4/2.5/2 Duplex Located at Creekside Crossing! Lots of Upgraded Amenities! - 2 Weeks Free Rent! New Carpet Installed December 2019! Spacious 4/2.5/2 Duplex Located at Creekside Crossing! This Home Boasts Upgraded Amenities such as High Ceilings, Nice Open Floorplan, Stainless Appliances (Refrigerator, Built in Microwave,Stove/Oven Range, and Dishwasher), Granite Countertops, Upgraded "Wood-Look" Tile & Carpet Flooring, Ceiling Fans, Double Vanity + Stand Up Shower in Master Bath, Walk-In Closet, Privacy Fenced Backyard with Covered Patio, and Sprinkler System. CISD. 2 Pets Max, 50lb Max. Cats Must Prove Spayed/Neutered.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE3508201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 386 Creekside Curve have any available units?
386 Creekside Curve doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 386 Creekside Curve have?
Some of 386 Creekside Curve's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 386 Creekside Curve currently offering any rent specials?
386 Creekside Curve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 386 Creekside Curve pet-friendly?
Yes, 386 Creekside Curve is pet friendly.
Does 386 Creekside Curve offer parking?
No, 386 Creekside Curve does not offer parking.
Does 386 Creekside Curve have units with washers and dryers?
No, 386 Creekside Curve does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 386 Creekside Curve have a pool?
No, 386 Creekside Curve does not have a pool.
Does 386 Creekside Curve have accessible units?
No, 386 Creekside Curve does not have accessible units.
Does 386 Creekside Curve have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 386 Creekside Curve has units with dishwashers.
Does 386 Creekside Curve have units with air conditioning?
No, 386 Creekside Curve does not have units with air conditioning.
