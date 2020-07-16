Amenities

371 Creekside Curve Available 08/15/20 Upgraded 3/2/2 Duplex Located Near IH-35 And Creekside Shopping! Refrigerator Included! - Upgraded 3/2/2 Duplex Located Near IH-35 And Creekside Shopping! Refrigerator Included! Amenities Include: Stainless Appliances (Built-In Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Stove), Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, Wood-Look Tile Flooring and Carpet In Bedrooms. High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Double Vanity with Walk-In Shower In Master Bath, Walk In Closet, Covered Patio, Fenced-In Backyard, and Xeriscaped Front Yard with Care Included! CISD. 1 Pet Max with Restrictions. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neutered, Dogs - Over 1 Year.



