Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

371 Creekside Curve

371 Creekside Curve · (830) 625-8065 ext. 201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

371 Creekside Curve, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 371 Creekside Curve · Avail. Aug 15

$1,515

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1265 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
371 Creekside Curve Available 08/15/20 Upgraded 3/2/2 Duplex Located Near IH-35 And Creekside Shopping! Refrigerator Included! - Upgraded 3/2/2 Duplex Located Near IH-35 And Creekside Shopping! Refrigerator Included! Amenities Include: Stainless Appliances (Built-In Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Stove), Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, Wood-Look Tile Flooring and Carpet In Bedrooms. High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Double Vanity with Walk-In Shower In Master Bath, Walk In Closet, Covered Patio, Fenced-In Backyard, and Xeriscaped Front Yard with Care Included! CISD. 1 Pet Max with Restrictions. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neutered, Dogs - Over 1 Year.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE3327528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 371 Creekside Curve have any available units?
371 Creekside Curve has a unit available for $1,515 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 371 Creekside Curve have?
Some of 371 Creekside Curve's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 371 Creekside Curve currently offering any rent specials?
371 Creekside Curve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 371 Creekside Curve pet-friendly?
Yes, 371 Creekside Curve is pet friendly.
Does 371 Creekside Curve offer parking?
No, 371 Creekside Curve does not offer parking.
Does 371 Creekside Curve have units with washers and dryers?
No, 371 Creekside Curve does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 371 Creekside Curve have a pool?
No, 371 Creekside Curve does not have a pool.
Does 371 Creekside Curve have accessible units?
No, 371 Creekside Curve does not have accessible units.
Does 371 Creekside Curve have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 371 Creekside Curve has units with dishwashers.
Does 371 Creekside Curve have units with air conditioning?
No, 371 Creekside Curve does not have units with air conditioning.
