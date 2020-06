Amenities

pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One bedroom/ One bath located in down town New Braunfels. Large shared backyard with storage shed.



Submit application at www.limestonecountryproperties.com with copy of DL, copy of SS Card, copy of last 3 months' paycheck stubs.



First $350 of pet deposit is non-refundable and animal screening completed at: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/9bD0RTF8AXpH .



Security Deposit :$725



Must submit a complete application for processing. Room sizes to be verified by applicant.