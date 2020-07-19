Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning game room

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

3319 Falcon Grove Available 04/15/20 COMING SOON!! Large 4 Bedroom Home Ready For Move In! Located in New Braunfels Right off I-35! - This beautiful four bedroom home is a MUST SEE! Located directly off I-35, this home has it all! Downstairs you'll find a large living area that leads into a kitchen with appliances included, island counter, and breakfast area. The master bedroom and bath is also located downstairs. Upstairs features a large loft that can serve multiple uses, and three bedrooms with plenty of closet space in each! This home is also features an awesome back yard for entertaining, or enjoying the quiet Texas nights!



