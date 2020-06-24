3208 Espada

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage game room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher oven patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous two story home in Mission Hills Estates. Large home with multiple living and dining areas. Large master bedroom downstairs complete with full bathroom including garden tub and stand alone shower. Nice size closet. All other bedrooms are upstairs. Large game room upstairs could be used as a second living room. Laundry room, washer/dryer connections downstairs. Half bath downstairs. Kitchen has a lot of cabinet space. Large backyard. All room measurements are approximate. Home is also on the market for sale but will be taken off the market once leased.