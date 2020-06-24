All apartments in New Braunfels
3208 Espada
Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:25 AM

3208 Espada

3208 Espada · No Longer Available
Location

3208 Espada, New Braunfels, TX 78132

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous two story home in Mission Hills Estates. Large home with multiple living and dining areas. Large master bedroom downstairs complete with full bathroom including garden tub and stand alone shower. Nice size closet. All other bedrooms are upstairs. Large game room upstairs could be used as a second living room. Laundry room, washer/dryer connections downstairs. Half bath downstairs. Kitchen has a lot of cabinet space. Large backyard. All room measurements are approximate. Home is also on the market for sale but will be taken off the market once leased.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3208 Espada have any available units?
3208 Espada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 3208 Espada have?
Some of 3208 Espada's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3208 Espada currently offering any rent specials?
3208 Espada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3208 Espada pet-friendly?
No, 3208 Espada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 3208 Espada offer parking?
Yes, 3208 Espada offers parking.
Does 3208 Espada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3208 Espada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3208 Espada have a pool?
No, 3208 Espada does not have a pool.
Does 3208 Espada have accessible units?
No, 3208 Espada does not have accessible units.
Does 3208 Espada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3208 Espada has units with dishwashers.
Does 3208 Espada have units with air conditioning?
No, 3208 Espada does not have units with air conditioning.
