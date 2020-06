Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This stunning home in New Braunfels has so many upgrades, it boasts gas cooking, granite countertops, double ovens, tile backsplash, and large island breakfast bar. Home has additional office space that could be used as fourth bedroom. There is a great game/flex space between the secondary bedrooms. The master suite is separate and has a full bath with separate vanities and a separate shower and tub. This home will be a joy to come home to. See it today! Small pets only, please.