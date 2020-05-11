All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

3100 W. San Antonio St.

3100 West San Antonio Street · No Longer Available
Location

3100 West San Antonio Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pet friendly
Available Now! Historic 1850's Farm House on 1.5 Acres! One of a Kind Find! - Available Now! Historic 1850's Farm House on 1.5 Acres! One of a Kind Find! Features Include: Hardwood/Tile/Carpet Flooring, Ceiling Fans, High Ceilings, Built In Microwave, Stove, Refrigerator, Tile Backsplash, Stacked Washer/Dryer Included, and Great Covered Porch! Yard Maintenance is Included. NBISD. 1 Small Pet Negotiable, No Cats.

*Property is also For Sale (Commercial).

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2455712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 W. San Antonio St. have any available units?
3100 W. San Antonio St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 3100 W. San Antonio St. have?
Some of 3100 W. San Antonio St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 W. San Antonio St. currently offering any rent specials?
3100 W. San Antonio St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 W. San Antonio St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3100 W. San Antonio St. is pet friendly.
Does 3100 W. San Antonio St. offer parking?
Yes, 3100 W. San Antonio St. offers parking.
Does 3100 W. San Antonio St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3100 W. San Antonio St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 W. San Antonio St. have a pool?
No, 3100 W. San Antonio St. does not have a pool.
Does 3100 W. San Antonio St. have accessible units?
No, 3100 W. San Antonio St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 W. San Antonio St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3100 W. San Antonio St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3100 W. San Antonio St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3100 W. San Antonio St. does not have units with air conditioning.
