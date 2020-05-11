3100 W. San Antonio St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pet friendly

Available Now! Historic 1850's Farm House on 1.5 Acres! One of a Kind Find! - Available Now! Historic 1850's Farm House on 1.5 Acres! One of a Kind Find! Features Include: Hardwood/Tile/Carpet Flooring, Ceiling Fans, High Ceilings, Built In Microwave, Stove, Refrigerator, Tile Backsplash, Stacked Washer/Dryer Included, and Great Covered Porch! Yard Maintenance is Included. NBISD. 1 Small Pet Negotiable, No Cats.



*Property is also For Sale (Commercial).



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2455712)