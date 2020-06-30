All apartments in New Braunfels
310 E South Street
Last updated February 15 2020 at 11:36 PM

310 E South Street

310 East South Street · No Longer Available
Location

310 East South Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing location!! Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home recently updated with a large fenced in back yard and storage shed. Includes S/S appliances refrigerator, gas stove, microwave and washer/dryer. Blocks from the Comal River and Schlitterbahn. Walking distance to City Park, Landa Park, library, restaurants and downtown.

Open to shorter leases
Available Feb. 7th
$50 non refundable application fee.
Available FURNISHED for $1800
$1500 deposit.
Pet friendly $150 non-refundable
Please TEXT or Email versus calling: 832-524-0727

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 E South Street have any available units?
310 E South Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 310 E South Street have?
Some of 310 E South Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 E South Street currently offering any rent specials?
310 E South Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 E South Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 E South Street is pet friendly.
Does 310 E South Street offer parking?
No, 310 E South Street does not offer parking.
Does 310 E South Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 E South Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 E South Street have a pool?
No, 310 E South Street does not have a pool.
Does 310 E South Street have accessible units?
No, 310 E South Street does not have accessible units.
Does 310 E South Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 E South Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 E South Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 E South Street does not have units with air conditioning.

