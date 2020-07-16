3048 Green Mountain

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities

Available NOW! Great Location! Impressive 3/2/2 Duplex! Side by Side Refrigerator Included! - Available NOW! Impressive 3/2/2 Duplex with Nice Tile Flooring in Main Living Areas and Carpet in Bedrooms! This Home Features an Open Floorplan, Ceiling Fans, Garden Tub in Master Bath w/ Separate Shower, High Ceilings, Granite Countertops in Kitchen, Stove, Side by Side Refrigerator, Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, and Fenced Backyard + Covered Patio w/ Fan! Monthly Mow/Trim & Quarterly Pest Control is Included. CISD. No Pets.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2345309)