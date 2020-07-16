All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

3048 Green Mountain

3048 Green Mountain Drive · (830) 625-8065 ext. 201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3048 Green Mountain Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3048 Green Mountain · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1396 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Available NOW! Great Location! Impressive 3/2/2 Duplex! Side by Side Refrigerator Included! - Available NOW! Impressive 3/2/2 Duplex with Nice Tile Flooring in Main Living Areas and Carpet in Bedrooms! This Home Features an Open Floorplan, Ceiling Fans, Garden Tub in Master Bath w/ Separate Shower, High Ceilings, Granite Countertops in Kitchen, Stove, Side by Side Refrigerator, Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, and Fenced Backyard + Covered Patio w/ Fan! Monthly Mow/Trim & Quarterly Pest Control is Included. CISD. No Pets.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2345309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3048 Green Mountain have any available units?
3048 Green Mountain has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3048 Green Mountain have?
Some of 3048 Green Mountain's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3048 Green Mountain currently offering any rent specials?
3048 Green Mountain is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3048 Green Mountain pet-friendly?
No, 3048 Green Mountain is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 3048 Green Mountain offer parking?
No, 3048 Green Mountain does not offer parking.
Does 3048 Green Mountain have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3048 Green Mountain does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3048 Green Mountain have a pool?
No, 3048 Green Mountain does not have a pool.
Does 3048 Green Mountain have accessible units?
No, 3048 Green Mountain does not have accessible units.
Does 3048 Green Mountain have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3048 Green Mountain has units with dishwashers.
Does 3048 Green Mountain have units with air conditioning?
No, 3048 Green Mountain does not have units with air conditioning.
