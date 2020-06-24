3031 Lodgepole

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available NOW! Impressive 3/2/2 Duplex! Great Location! - Available NOW! Impressive 3/2/2 Duplex! Great Location! Features Include: High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Nice Open Floorplan, Built In Microwave, Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Tiled Kitchen Countertops w/ Backsplash, Island Kitchen, Garden Tub w/ Separate Shower in Master Bath, Walk In Closet, Covered Back Patio, and Privacy Fenced Backyard! Yard Care is Included. CISD Schools. 2 Pets Max, Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



