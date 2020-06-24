All apartments in New Braunfels
3031 Lodgepole

3031 Lodgepole Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3031 Lodgepole Lane, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available NOW! Impressive 3/2/2 Duplex! Great Location! - Available NOW! Impressive 3/2/2 Duplex! Great Location! Features Include: High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Nice Open Floorplan, Built In Microwave, Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Tiled Kitchen Countertops w/ Backsplash, Island Kitchen, Garden Tub w/ Separate Shower in Master Bath, Walk In Closet, Covered Back Patio, and Privacy Fenced Backyard! Yard Care is Included. CISD Schools. 2 Pets Max, Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE1949432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3031 Lodgepole have any available units?
3031 Lodgepole doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 3031 Lodgepole have?
Some of 3031 Lodgepole's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3031 Lodgepole currently offering any rent specials?
3031 Lodgepole is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3031 Lodgepole pet-friendly?
Yes, 3031 Lodgepole is pet friendly.
Does 3031 Lodgepole offer parking?
No, 3031 Lodgepole does not offer parking.
Does 3031 Lodgepole have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3031 Lodgepole does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3031 Lodgepole have a pool?
No, 3031 Lodgepole does not have a pool.
Does 3031 Lodgepole have accessible units?
No, 3031 Lodgepole does not have accessible units.
Does 3031 Lodgepole have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3031 Lodgepole has units with dishwashers.
Does 3031 Lodgepole have units with air conditioning?
No, 3031 Lodgepole does not have units with air conditioning.
