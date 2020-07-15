All apartments in New Braunfels
3016 Douglas Fir
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:00 PM

3016 Douglas Fir

3016 Douglas Fir Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3016 Douglas Fir Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
3016 Douglas Fir Available 06/15/20 Great Location! 3/2/1 Duplex Designed for Comfortable Living! - Great Location! 3/2/1 Duplex Designed for Comfortable Living! Amenities Include: Stained Concrete Floors in Common Areas with Carpet in Bedrooms, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven Range, Breakfast Bar, Interior Washer and Dryer Connections, Ceiling Fans, and a Large Privacy Fenced Backyard! CISD Schools. No Pets, Please.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3016 Douglas Fir have any available units?
3016 Douglas Fir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 3016 Douglas Fir have?
Some of 3016 Douglas Fir's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3016 Douglas Fir currently offering any rent specials?
3016 Douglas Fir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3016 Douglas Fir pet-friendly?
No, 3016 Douglas Fir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 3016 Douglas Fir offer parking?
No, 3016 Douglas Fir does not offer parking.
Does 3016 Douglas Fir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3016 Douglas Fir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3016 Douglas Fir have a pool?
No, 3016 Douglas Fir does not have a pool.
Does 3016 Douglas Fir have accessible units?
No, 3016 Douglas Fir does not have accessible units.
Does 3016 Douglas Fir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3016 Douglas Fir has units with dishwashers.
Does 3016 Douglas Fir have units with air conditioning?
No, 3016 Douglas Fir does not have units with air conditioning.
