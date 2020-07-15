Amenities

3016 Douglas Fir Available 06/15/20 Great Location! 3/2/1 Duplex Designed for Comfortable Living! - Great Location! 3/2/1 Duplex Designed for Comfortable Living! Amenities Include: Stained Concrete Floors in Common Areas with Carpet in Bedrooms, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven Range, Breakfast Bar, Interior Washer and Dryer Connections, Ceiling Fans, and a Large Privacy Fenced Backyard! CISD Schools. No Pets, Please.



No Pets Allowed



