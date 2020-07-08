Amenities

3013 Lodgepole Available 06/15/20 Great Location! 3/2/1 Duplex Close To IH 35 For Easy Access! - Great Location! 3/2/1 Duplex Close To IH 35 For Easy Access! Features Include: Ceramic Tile in the Living Room/Dining Room/Kitchen with Carpet in the Bedrooms, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven Range, Breakfast Bar, High Ceilings, Front Yard Mow/Trim Included, Large Privacy Fenced-In Backyard, and Covered Back Patio! CISD. Pets Negotiable.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE3194659)