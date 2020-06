Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool

TWO WEEKS FREE (SAVE $850) with move-in prior to 6/1/2020. Come see this spacious 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom + office in Highland Grove, New Braunfels. This one story home with covered back patio features a beautiful island kitchen with granite counter tops. Master with separate tub and shower is towards the back for additional privacy. Call TODAY! Josh Rand. Renterswarehouse.com. (512) 549-6079.