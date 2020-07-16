2934 Meadow Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous newer one story home in Glencrest subdivision off of FM 725. Nice home in the back of the community. Long entry foyer, large family room, open to kitchen and dining room. Open floor plan. Kitchen has beautiful center island, granite counter tops. Master suite is secluded toward back of them home. Beautiful vinyl wood floors throughout, carpet in bedrooms. Washer/Dryer connections indoor utility room. Nice covered back patio in fenced backyard. Nice sized backyard, beautifully maintained. Pets are a case by case basis, owner would prefer one small pet under 30lbs, please call. Property can be ready for move in sooner than August 15th, if needed.