Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

2934 Meadow Ridge

2934 Meadow Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

2934 Meadow Ridge, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous newer one story home in Glencrest subdivision off of FM 725. Nice home in the back of the community. Long entry foyer, large family room, open to kitchen and dining room. Open floor plan. Kitchen has beautiful center island, granite counter tops. Master suite is secluded toward back of them home. Beautiful vinyl wood floors throughout, carpet in bedrooms. Washer/Dryer connections indoor utility room. Nice covered back patio in fenced backyard. Nice sized backyard, beautifully maintained. Pets are a case by case basis, owner would prefer one small pet under 30lbs, please call. Property can be ready for move in sooner than August 15th, if needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2934 Meadow Ridge have any available units?
2934 Meadow Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2934 Meadow Ridge have?
Some of 2934 Meadow Ridge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2934 Meadow Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
2934 Meadow Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2934 Meadow Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 2934 Meadow Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 2934 Meadow Ridge offer parking?
No, 2934 Meadow Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 2934 Meadow Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2934 Meadow Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2934 Meadow Ridge have a pool?
No, 2934 Meadow Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 2934 Meadow Ridge have accessible units?
No, 2934 Meadow Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 2934 Meadow Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2934 Meadow Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 2934 Meadow Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 2934 Meadow Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
