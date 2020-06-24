All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated April 27 2019 at 2:17 AM

2758 Ridge Forest Dr

2758 Ridgeforest Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2758 Ridgeforest Dr, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, 1 story, David Weekley home with 10 ft ceilings, open floor plan, big bonus room, white cabinets & quartz countertops in kitchen and all bathrooms, walk-in pantry, lots of storage, 2 walk-in closets, and ceiling fans throughout. Large master suite with bay window/sitting area. Energy efficient home w/Lennox 16 SEER HVAC. Great neighborhood, minutes to schools, shopping, restaurants, and I-35. You will not find another home this nice, with all these features and more, at this price point

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2758 Ridge Forest Dr have any available units?
2758 Ridge Forest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2758 Ridge Forest Dr have?
Some of 2758 Ridge Forest Dr's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2758 Ridge Forest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2758 Ridge Forest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2758 Ridge Forest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2758 Ridge Forest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 2758 Ridge Forest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2758 Ridge Forest Dr offers parking.
Does 2758 Ridge Forest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2758 Ridge Forest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2758 Ridge Forest Dr have a pool?
No, 2758 Ridge Forest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2758 Ridge Forest Dr have accessible units?
No, 2758 Ridge Forest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2758 Ridge Forest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2758 Ridge Forest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2758 Ridge Forest Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2758 Ridge Forest Dr has units with air conditioning.
