2758 Ridge Forest Dr

Amenities

garage walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, 1 story, David Weekley home with 10 ft ceilings, open floor plan, big bonus room, white cabinets & quartz countertops in kitchen and all bathrooms, walk-in pantry, lots of storage, 2 walk-in closets, and ceiling fans throughout. Large master suite with bay window/sitting area. Energy efficient home w/Lennox 16 SEER HVAC. Great neighborhood, minutes to schools, shopping, restaurants, and I-35. You will not find another home this nice, with all these features and more, at this price point