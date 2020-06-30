2615 White Wing Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1197951



Clean open Rausch Coleman home! Highly desireable subdivision zoned for great schools. This 3 bed 2 bath home has wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and a large fenced yard! Great area of town that is nearby to all amenities. Come see this home before it goes!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.