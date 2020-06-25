Rent Calculator
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
248 Rosalie Drive
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:26 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
248 Rosalie Drive
248 Rosalie Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
248 Rosalie Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Minutes from IH-35 Easy access to SA, SM, and Seguin! Near shopping, restaurants, etc. 3BR, 2BA well kept duplex ready for move in! Privacy fenced backyard, some appliances convey!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 248 Rosalie Drive have any available units?
248 Rosalie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Braunfels, TX
.
What amenities does 248 Rosalie Drive have?
Some of 248 Rosalie Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 248 Rosalie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
248 Rosalie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 Rosalie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 248 Rosalie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New Braunfels
.
Does 248 Rosalie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 248 Rosalie Drive offers parking.
Does 248 Rosalie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 248 Rosalie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 Rosalie Drive have a pool?
No, 248 Rosalie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 248 Rosalie Drive have accessible units?
No, 248 Rosalie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 248 Rosalie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 248 Rosalie Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 248 Rosalie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 248 Rosalie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
