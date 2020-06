Amenities

New Home Construction - Two-story, 2323 square foot, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Enjoy a beautiful, separate dining area located adjacent to the large open kitchen with granite countertops. The kitchen opens to a spacious living room. The living room extends to a large covered patio. The master suite is located downstairs, offering privacy, a large bathroom with separate tub and shower. The second floor includes a spacious game room, a full bath, and three large bedrooms.



(RLNE5148224)