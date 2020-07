Amenities

Classy & Elegant two story home with stone exterior. It has a very open layout with a 20' vaulted ceiling which includes 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths. This home has cute curb appeal with budding trees, landscaping and an inviting front entrance. The eat in kitchen over looks the main living space with 20 inch ceramic tile, matching stainless steel GE appliances, reverse osmosis, immaculate cabinets and beautiful granite counter tops.