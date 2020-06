Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors Property Amenities parking pool garage

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the popular DOVE CROSSING and is ready for immediate an move-in! Inside you'll find an open floor plan, breakfast bar, high ceilings & wood flooring in the common areas and ceiling fans with light fixtures. Come see a well cared for home just down the road from the neighborhood pool!