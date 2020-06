Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home for lease in the highly sought after Cotton Crossing Community. This home features an open floor plan. Walking distance to Gruene Lake Village for shopping and dining. Also, just a short drive to the Creekside shopping center. This property is xeriscaped for ease of maintenance. Large master bedroom along with a roomy master bathroom with double vanity, garden tub, walk in shower and walk in closet.