New Braunfels, TX
2223 SUN CHASE BLVD
Last updated August 26 2019 at 11:16 PM

2223 SUN CHASE BLVD

2223 Sun Chase Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2223 Sun Chase Boulevard, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
ENTERTAINMENT EXTRAORDINAIRE!!! This sprawling 2,100+ sqft beauty is built for comfort and entertainment. The open floor plan and gorgeous stained concrete floors. Converted garage has its own exterior access and is ideal for a home office or game night. The true treasure of this Townview gem is the covered back patio! Outdoor, stone fireplace, grill, and built-in bar are sure to make for a perfect gathering place. All this is located in one of the hottest areas of New Braunfels with NO HOA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2223 SUN CHASE BLVD have any available units?
2223 SUN CHASE BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2223 SUN CHASE BLVD have?
Some of 2223 SUN CHASE BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2223 SUN CHASE BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
2223 SUN CHASE BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2223 SUN CHASE BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 2223 SUN CHASE BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 2223 SUN CHASE BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 2223 SUN CHASE BLVD offers parking.
Does 2223 SUN CHASE BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2223 SUN CHASE BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2223 SUN CHASE BLVD have a pool?
No, 2223 SUN CHASE BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 2223 SUN CHASE BLVD have accessible units?
No, 2223 SUN CHASE BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 2223 SUN CHASE BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2223 SUN CHASE BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2223 SUN CHASE BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2223 SUN CHASE BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
