2223 SUN CHASE BLVD

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

ENTERTAINMENT EXTRAORDINAIRE!!! This sprawling 2,100+ sqft beauty is built for comfort and entertainment. The open floor plan and gorgeous stained concrete floors. Converted garage has its own exterior access and is ideal for a home office or game night. The true treasure of this Townview gem is the covered back patio! Outdoor, stone fireplace, grill, and built-in bar are sure to make for a perfect gathering place. All this is located in one of the hottest areas of New Braunfels with NO HOA!