Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home in the heart of New Braunfels. Wood Floors, Granite Countertops. Bathroom has Tile Floors, Tile Surround in Tub/Shower, Toilet, Sink, etc. The home also has a large Utility Room area that could also be used as a small office. $1350 per month with a $1350 Deposit. All Tenants will be subject to a credit and Background Check.