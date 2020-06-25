2204 Keystone Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Recently renovated and updated, home feels brand new again! No carpet in entire home- upgraded to Luxury Vinyl Plank. Home completely repainted and fixed back to new condition. Includes large corner lot, side gate- perfect for trailers and boats- with a large storage shed included! Subdivision has no HOA! All appliances included! Pets welcome, with landlord approval. Close to County Line Rd, area schools, and IH 35. Check out this adorable 3bd/2bth home with tons of privacy on the oversize lot!