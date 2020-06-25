All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 2204 Keystone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
2204 Keystone Drive
Last updated April 30 2019 at 5:43 AM

2204 Keystone Drive

2204 Keystone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2204 Keystone Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Recently renovated and updated, home feels brand new again! No carpet in entire home- upgraded to Luxury Vinyl Plank. Home completely repainted and fixed back to new condition. Includes large corner lot, side gate- perfect for trailers and boats- with a large storage shed included! Subdivision has no HOA! All appliances included! Pets welcome, with landlord approval. Close to County Line Rd, area schools, and IH 35. Check out this adorable 3bd/2bth home with tons of privacy on the oversize lot!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 Keystone Drive have any available units?
2204 Keystone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2204 Keystone Drive have?
Some of 2204 Keystone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 Keystone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2204 Keystone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 Keystone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2204 Keystone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2204 Keystone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2204 Keystone Drive offers parking.
Does 2204 Keystone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2204 Keystone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 Keystone Drive have a pool?
No, 2204 Keystone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2204 Keystone Drive have accessible units?
No, 2204 Keystone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 Keystone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2204 Keystone Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2204 Keystone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2204 Keystone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas