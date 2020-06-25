2204 Keystone Drive

Amenities
Recently renovated and updated, home feels brand new again! No carpet in entire home- upgraded to Luxury Vinyl Plank. Home completely repainted and fixed back to new condition. Includes large corner lot, side gate- perfect for trailers and boats- with a large storage shed included! Subdivision has no HOA! All appliances included! Pets welcome, with landlord approval. Close to County Line Rd, area schools, and IH 35. Check out this adorable 3bd/2bth home with tons of privacy on the oversize lot!