New Braunfels, TX
2086 Castleberry Ridge
Last updated June 2 2020 at 10:20 AM

2086 Castleberry Ridge

2086 Castleberry Ridge · No Longer Available
New Braunfels
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

2086 Castleberry Ridge, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
NEW PRICE! This home is clean & ready for immediate occupancy. Nice, well maintained 2 story traditional w/private master bedroom downstairs. Big Family Room w/laminate flooring. Kitchen w/granite counters & SS appliances. Large fenced back yard w/covered patio. 3 bedrooms + Game Room & sep. study/office upstairs. Double car garage w/opener. NBU schools are close by. No smoking inside the home or garage. Pet restrictions: no cats or large/aggressive breed dogs allowed (owner prefers no pets, but may allow a small dog). Home is available for showings at any time & is ready for move in at any time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2086 Castleberry Ridge have any available units?
2086 Castleberry Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2086 Castleberry Ridge have?
Some of 2086 Castleberry Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2086 Castleberry Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
2086 Castleberry Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2086 Castleberry Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 2086 Castleberry Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 2086 Castleberry Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 2086 Castleberry Ridge offers parking.
Does 2086 Castleberry Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2086 Castleberry Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2086 Castleberry Ridge have a pool?
No, 2086 Castleberry Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 2086 Castleberry Ridge have accessible units?
No, 2086 Castleberry Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 2086 Castleberry Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2086 Castleberry Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 2086 Castleberry Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 2086 Castleberry Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
