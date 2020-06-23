2086 Castleberry Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities pet friendly game room parking garage

NEW PRICE! This home is clean & ready for immediate occupancy. Nice, well maintained 2 story traditional w/private master bedroom downstairs. Big Family Room w/laminate flooring. Kitchen w/granite counters & SS appliances. Large fenced back yard w/covered patio. 3 bedrooms + Game Room & sep. study/office upstairs. Double car garage w/opener. NBU schools are close by. No smoking inside the home or garage. Pet restrictions: no cats or large/aggressive breed dogs allowed (owner prefers no pets, but may allow a small dog). Home is available for showings at any time & is ready for move in at any time.