Amenities

patio / balcony new construction garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage new construction

This home has never been lived in. New everything. Island kitchen. Open floor plan with bedrooms split. Two bedrooms in the middle of the home and the master at the back. Master has a large walk in closet. Master bath has large shower. Tile floors with carpet in the bedrooms. Has a nice raised covered patio with a view. Don't be fooled, the home looks small from the street but goes way back on a deep lot.