patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Beautiful home on Gardenia close to IH 35 and lots of shopping. Home is 3 bedrooms and two full baths, nice sized open living room, with wood burning fire place. This home has tons of storage, and so much charm. Covered patio and a storage shed out back. This home will not last long, move in ready.