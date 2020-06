Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Practically in the heart of Gruene! Within Hoffman, Churchill, and Canyon High school boundaries. Great place to call home with open floorplan, split bedrooms, and nice sized fenced backyard. Large storage shed for additional items. One year minimum lease, pets considered on a case by case basis. NO SMOKERS. Home does not come available often and will not last long!