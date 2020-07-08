1571 DUSTIN CADE DR

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Exceptional one story home features large family room with stone wood burning fireplace - skylight provides abundance of Natural Lightning, tile back splash, lots of cabinet space, pantry, utility room off the kitchen -spacious dining area - Oversized master suite, with trey Ceilings, Walk in Closet off the master bath -mother-in-law plan, 3 bedrooms or two bedrooms and study, ceiling fans throughout - Covered front porch and back patio, neighborhood park, walking and jogging Trails and much more! Self guided touring available at Rently.