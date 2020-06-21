All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 1257 Old FM 306.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
1257 Old FM 306
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1257 Old FM 306

1257 Old Fm 306 · (830) 625-8065 ext. 201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1257 Old Fm 306, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1257 Old FM 306 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1254 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1257 Old FM 306 Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3/2/2 Duplex Located Minutes From Historic Gruene & Creekside Shopping! - Beautiful 3/2/2 Duplex Located Minutes From Historic Gruene & Creekside Shopping! This Home Comes Complete with Stainless Steel Appliances (Gas Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, and Refrigerator), Pantry, Granite Countertops, Large Island Kitchen/Breakfast Bar, Wood-Look Tile Flooring/Carpet, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Covered Patio, and Privacy Fenced In Backyard! CISD. 1 Pet Max, 10lbs Max.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE4153806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1257 Old FM 306 have any available units?
1257 Old FM 306 has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1257 Old FM 306 have?
Some of 1257 Old FM 306's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1257 Old FM 306 currently offering any rent specials?
1257 Old FM 306 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1257 Old FM 306 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1257 Old FM 306 is pet friendly.
Does 1257 Old FM 306 offer parking?
No, 1257 Old FM 306 does not offer parking.
Does 1257 Old FM 306 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1257 Old FM 306 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1257 Old FM 306 have a pool?
No, 1257 Old FM 306 does not have a pool.
Does 1257 Old FM 306 have accessible units?
No, 1257 Old FM 306 does not have accessible units.
Does 1257 Old FM 306 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1257 Old FM 306 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1257 Old FM 306 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1257 Old FM 306 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1257 Old FM 306?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Luxe at Creekside
677 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity