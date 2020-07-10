All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 1236 RiverCrest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
1236 RiverCrest
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

1236 RiverCrest

1236 Rivercrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1236 Rivercrest Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available NOW! Charming 3/2 House with Huge Backyard! - Available NOW! Charming 3/2 House with Huge Backyard! Features Include: Stove Top/Oven, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, Breakfast Bar, Ceiling Fans, Tile/Vinyl Flooring, Covered Patio, and Large Chain Link Fenced Backyard! Landlord Pays for Electric, Water and Garbage. CISD. 1 Pet Negotiable.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE5267569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1236 RiverCrest have any available units?
1236 RiverCrest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1236 RiverCrest have?
Some of 1236 RiverCrest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1236 RiverCrest currently offering any rent specials?
1236 RiverCrest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1236 RiverCrest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1236 RiverCrest is pet friendly.
Does 1236 RiverCrest offer parking?
No, 1236 RiverCrest does not offer parking.
Does 1236 RiverCrest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1236 RiverCrest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1236 RiverCrest have a pool?
No, 1236 RiverCrest does not have a pool.
Does 1236 RiverCrest have accessible units?
No, 1236 RiverCrest does not have accessible units.
Does 1236 RiverCrest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1236 RiverCrest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1236 RiverCrest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1236 RiverCrest does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
La Sierra
520 FM 306
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Berkshire Creekside
677 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 BedroomsNew Braunfels Apartments with Balcony
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Places
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas