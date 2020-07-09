All apartments in New Braunfels
1231 Sandhill Crane

Location

1231 Sandhill Crane, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Spacious, meticulously maintained, 5 bedroom in beautiful New Braunfels! Gorgeous new flooring throughout (NEW laminate downstairs and NEW carpet in the bedrooms). Open kitchen with granite, gas stove and farmhouse sink. Living room with fireplace. Master Bedroom with large walk in closet and roomy bathroom is located upstairs. One bedroom is downstairs and can be used as an office. The remaining 4 bedrooms are located upstairs, one of which can be used as a game room or media room (19x13) .
*****UPGRADES GALORE!! THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE!!*****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 Sandhill Crane have any available units?
1231 Sandhill Crane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1231 Sandhill Crane have?
Some of 1231 Sandhill Crane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1231 Sandhill Crane currently offering any rent specials?
1231 Sandhill Crane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 Sandhill Crane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1231 Sandhill Crane is pet friendly.
Does 1231 Sandhill Crane offer parking?
Yes, 1231 Sandhill Crane offers parking.
Does 1231 Sandhill Crane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1231 Sandhill Crane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 Sandhill Crane have a pool?
No, 1231 Sandhill Crane does not have a pool.
Does 1231 Sandhill Crane have accessible units?
No, 1231 Sandhill Crane does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 Sandhill Crane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1231 Sandhill Crane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1231 Sandhill Crane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1231 Sandhill Crane has units with air conditioning.

