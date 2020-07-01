1215 Old FM 306

Amenities

Walk to Historic Gruene! Gorgeous 3/2/2 Duplex with Stainless Appliances & Granite Countertops! Available NOW! - Walk to Historic Gruene! Gorgeous 3/2/2 Duplex with Stainless Appliances & Granite Countertops! This Home Features Stainless Appliances (Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Refrigerator), Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar and Kitchen Island, Wood Look Tile/Carpet, Ceiling Fans, High Ceilings, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Open Floorplan, Water Softener (Must Be Maintained by Tenant), Covered Back Patio and Privacy Fenced Backyard! CISD. 1 Pet Max, 45lbs Max. Large Dogs Need Owner's Approval.



