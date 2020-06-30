All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

121 S Union

121 South Union Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

121 South Union Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Walk to the River and Live Minutes from Downtown NB! Cozy 1/1 Duplex! - Walk to the River and Live Minutes from Downtown NB! Cozy 1/1 Duplex! Features Include: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven Range, Wood Laminate/Ceramic Tile Flooring. Other Amenities Include: Stand Up Shower, 2 Closets, Built in Shelves and Covered Parking! CISD. No Pets.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5427735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 S Union have any available units?
121 S Union doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 121 S Union have?
Some of 121 S Union's amenities include parking, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 S Union currently offering any rent specials?
121 S Union is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 S Union pet-friendly?
No, 121 S Union is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 121 S Union offer parking?
Yes, 121 S Union offers parking.
Does 121 S Union have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 S Union does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 S Union have a pool?
No, 121 S Union does not have a pool.
Does 121 S Union have accessible units?
No, 121 S Union does not have accessible units.
Does 121 S Union have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 S Union does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 S Union have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 S Union does not have units with air conditioning.

