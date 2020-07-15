All apartments in New Braunfels
1184 Creekside Orchard

1184 Creekside Orchard · (830) 625-8065 ext. 201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1184 Creekside Orchard, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1184 Creekside Orchard · Avail. Aug 14

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1265 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1184 Creekside Orchard Available 08/14/20 3/2/2 Duplex Close to Creekside Shopping Center! Stainless Appliances and Covered Patio! - 3/2/2 Duplex Home Close to Creekside Shopping Center! Stainless Appliances and Covered Patio! Features Include: Granite Countertops W/ Backsplash In Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Built-In Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove, Refrigerator, Upscale Wood-Look Tile Flooring w/ Carpet In Bedrooms, Walk-In Shower & Double Vanity In Master Bath, Xeriscaped Front Yard w/ Care Included, Fenced-In Backyard, Covered Patio, and Sprinkler System! CISD Schools, No Pets.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2084531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1184 Creekside Orchard have any available units?
1184 Creekside Orchard has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1184 Creekside Orchard have?
Some of 1184 Creekside Orchard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1184 Creekside Orchard currently offering any rent specials?
1184 Creekside Orchard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1184 Creekside Orchard pet-friendly?
No, 1184 Creekside Orchard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 1184 Creekside Orchard offer parking?
No, 1184 Creekside Orchard does not offer parking.
Does 1184 Creekside Orchard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1184 Creekside Orchard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1184 Creekside Orchard have a pool?
No, 1184 Creekside Orchard does not have a pool.
Does 1184 Creekside Orchard have accessible units?
No, 1184 Creekside Orchard does not have accessible units.
Does 1184 Creekside Orchard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1184 Creekside Orchard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1184 Creekside Orchard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1184 Creekside Orchard does not have units with air conditioning.
