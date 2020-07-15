Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

1184 Creekside Orchard Available 08/14/20 3/2/2 Duplex Close to Creekside Shopping Center! Stainless Appliances and Covered Patio! - 3/2/2 Duplex Home Close to Creekside Shopping Center! Stainless Appliances and Covered Patio! Features Include: Granite Countertops W/ Backsplash In Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Built-In Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove, Refrigerator, Upscale Wood-Look Tile Flooring w/ Carpet In Bedrooms, Walk-In Shower & Double Vanity In Master Bath, Xeriscaped Front Yard w/ Care Included, Fenced-In Backyard, Covered Patio, and Sprinkler System! CISD Schools, No Pets.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2084531)