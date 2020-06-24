All apartments in New Braunfels
1133 Misty Acres

1133 Misty Acres Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1133 Misty Acres Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Two-bedroom, two bath duplex with 1 car garage. Open living/dining floor plan with tile flooring. Fenced backyard with covered patio. Washer/dryer connections in garage

Pets: Allowed $350 per pet

Security Deposit: $1200

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 Misty Acres have any available units?
1133 Misty Acres doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1133 Misty Acres have?
Some of 1133 Misty Acres's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 Misty Acres currently offering any rent specials?
1133 Misty Acres is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 Misty Acres pet-friendly?
Yes, 1133 Misty Acres is pet friendly.
Does 1133 Misty Acres offer parking?
Yes, 1133 Misty Acres offers parking.
Does 1133 Misty Acres have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1133 Misty Acres does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 Misty Acres have a pool?
No, 1133 Misty Acres does not have a pool.
Does 1133 Misty Acres have accessible units?
No, 1133 Misty Acres does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 Misty Acres have units with dishwashers?
No, 1133 Misty Acres does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1133 Misty Acres have units with air conditioning?
No, 1133 Misty Acres does not have units with air conditioning.

