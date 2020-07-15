Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1097 Creekside Orchard Available 08/15/20 Inviting 3/2/2 Duplex Home Close To Creekside Shopping & Entertainment! Refrigerator Included! - Inviting 3/2/2 Duplex Home Close To Creekside Shopping & Entertainment! Tons Of Amenities: Granite Countertops in the Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, Island Kitchen, Upscale Light & Plumbing Fixtures, Double Vanity & Walk-In Shower in Master Bath, Wood-Look Tile Flooring w/ Carpet in Bedrooms, High Ceilings, Stainless Appliances (Side by Side Refrigerator, Built-In Microwave, Dishwasher, and Stove/Oven Range), Ceiling Fans, Back Patio, and Fenced-In Backyard! CISD. 2 Pets Max, 50lb Max. Dogs - Over 1 Year, Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.



