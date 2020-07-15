All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1097 Creekside Orchard

1097 Creekside Orchard · No Longer Available
New Braunfels
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location

1097 Creekside Orchard, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1097 Creekside Orchard Available 08/15/20 Inviting 3/2/2 Duplex Home Close To Creekside Shopping & Entertainment! Refrigerator Included! - Inviting 3/2/2 Duplex Home Close To Creekside Shopping & Entertainment! Tons Of Amenities: Granite Countertops in the Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, Island Kitchen, Upscale Light & Plumbing Fixtures, Double Vanity & Walk-In Shower in Master Bath, Wood-Look Tile Flooring w/ Carpet in Bedrooms, High Ceilings, Stainless Appliances (Side by Side Refrigerator, Built-In Microwave, Dishwasher, and Stove/Oven Range), Ceiling Fans, Back Patio, and Fenced-In Backyard! CISD. 2 Pets Max, 50lb Max. Dogs - Over 1 Year, Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE2273344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1097 Creekside Orchard have any available units?
1097 Creekside Orchard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1097 Creekside Orchard have?
Some of 1097 Creekside Orchard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1097 Creekside Orchard currently offering any rent specials?
1097 Creekside Orchard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1097 Creekside Orchard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1097 Creekside Orchard is pet friendly.
Does 1097 Creekside Orchard offer parking?
No, 1097 Creekside Orchard does not offer parking.
Does 1097 Creekside Orchard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1097 Creekside Orchard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1097 Creekside Orchard have a pool?
No, 1097 Creekside Orchard does not have a pool.
Does 1097 Creekside Orchard have accessible units?
No, 1097 Creekside Orchard does not have accessible units.
Does 1097 Creekside Orchard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1097 Creekside Orchard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1097 Creekside Orchard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1097 Creekside Orchard does not have units with air conditioning.
