Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:55 AM

1069 Creekside Orchard

1069 Creekside Orchard · No Longer Available
Location

1069 Creekside Orchard, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1069 Creekside Orchard Available 04/07/20 Wonderful 3/2/2 Duplex Home Close To Creekside Shopping! Full of Upgrades! - Wonderful 3/2/2 Duplex Home Close To Creekside Shopping! Full of Upgrades! This Home Features Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Built-In Microwave, Stove/Oven Range, Island Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Upscale Wood-Look Tile Flooring, Carpet in All Bedrooms, Walk-In Shower & Double Vanity in Master Bath, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Patio, and Privacy Fenced-In Backyard. CISD Schools. 1 Dog Max, 65lbs Max, Must Be Over 1 Year. No Cats, Please.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2348458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1069 Creekside Orchard have any available units?
1069 Creekside Orchard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1069 Creekside Orchard have?
Some of 1069 Creekside Orchard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1069 Creekside Orchard currently offering any rent specials?
1069 Creekside Orchard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1069 Creekside Orchard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1069 Creekside Orchard is pet friendly.
Does 1069 Creekside Orchard offer parking?
No, 1069 Creekside Orchard does not offer parking.
Does 1069 Creekside Orchard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1069 Creekside Orchard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1069 Creekside Orchard have a pool?
No, 1069 Creekside Orchard does not have a pool.
Does 1069 Creekside Orchard have accessible units?
No, 1069 Creekside Orchard does not have accessible units.
Does 1069 Creekside Orchard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1069 Creekside Orchard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1069 Creekside Orchard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1069 Creekside Orchard does not have units with air conditioning.

