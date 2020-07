Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cute Craft-man Style home in downtown area of New Braunfels. Two Bedroom, one updated bath, with central a/c and heat. One car garage with electric garage door opener. Hard wood floors in main areas. recently painted inside and out. Ready for a qualified tenant that wants a great property. Sprinkler system and extra parking pad in front yard. No Pets or Smoking Please

