New Braunfels, TX
102 S Union
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

102 S Union

102 South Union Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

102 South Union Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Live Minutes from Schlitterbahn, Downtown and the Comal River! Cute 1/1 Duplex with Courtyard! - Live Minutes from Schlitterbahn, Downtown and the Comal River! Cute 1/1 Duplex with Courtyard! Features Include: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven Range, Ceramic Tile Throughout, Stand Up Shower, Access to Courtyard and Laundry Room w/ Washer & Dryer, Covered Patio with Ceiling Fans, and 2 Assigned Parking Spaces! CISD. No Pets, Please.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5427811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 S Union have any available units?
102 S Union doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 102 S Union have?
Some of 102 S Union's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 S Union currently offering any rent specials?
102 S Union is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 S Union pet-friendly?
No, 102 S Union is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 102 S Union offer parking?
Yes, 102 S Union offers parking.
Does 102 S Union have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 S Union offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 S Union have a pool?
No, 102 S Union does not have a pool.
Does 102 S Union have accessible units?
No, 102 S Union does not have accessible units.
Does 102 S Union have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 S Union does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 S Union have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 S Union does not have units with air conditioning.

