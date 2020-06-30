102 S Union

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking

Live Minutes from Schlitterbahn, Downtown and the Comal River! Cute 1/1 Duplex with Courtyard! - Live Minutes from Schlitterbahn, Downtown and the Comal River! Cute 1/1 Duplex with Courtyard! Features Include: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven Range, Ceramic Tile Throughout, Stand Up Shower, Access to Courtyard and Laundry Room w/ Washer & Dryer, Covered Patio with Ceiling Fans, and 2 Assigned Parking Spaces! CISD. No Pets, Please.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5427811)