Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Built in 2005. Large Living area with electric fireplace, tile throughout w carpet in bedrooms, lots of storage, Large master suite with double vanities. RO plumbed for your refrigerator.Great Neighborhood and curb appeal. Very nice floorplan. Greathouse Elementary, Abell Jr High! This is an awesome home. Light and bright, New paint, professionally cleaned Ready for Immediate Move In! Call today!