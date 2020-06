Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Adorable 3 bed 1 bath home w/ wood flooring throughout bedrooms! Each bedrooms features 2 closets! Lots of natural lighting. Separate laundry room. Large backyard. 1 car carport.



Pet friendly upon approval w/ one time non refundable fee, $250-500 per pet. Breed restrictions & size/occupancy limits.



Everyone over 18 must fill out an individual application. $50 per applicant must be in the form of a money order, cashiers check or payment via our business Venmo.



Please email ashley.slw@suddenlinkmail.com for more info and/or further assistance.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.