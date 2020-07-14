All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Mission Fairways Apartments

801 US Hwy 67 · (972) 325-7751
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

801 US Hwy 67, Mesquite, TX 75150

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0324 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,244

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1138 sqft

Unit 0436 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 972 sqft

Unit 0513 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,330

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 972 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0431 · Avail. now

$1,557

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1256 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mission Fairways Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
24hr maintenance
carport
hot tub
At Mission Fairways Apartments in Mesquite, Texas find your home from our exclusive selection of generously sized one, two or three bedroom homes for rent. Our community provides many unique interior features throughout including our popular gourmet kitchens. Take a swim in our refreshing pool or get a workout in anytime at the 24-hour fitness center. Private yards are available with select homes, so your pet will feel at home right along with you.

We invite you to make Mission Fairways your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200-$400
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 45 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mission Fairways Apartments have any available units?
Mission Fairways Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,244 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does Mission Fairways Apartments have?
Some of Mission Fairways Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mission Fairways Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Mission Fairways Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mission Fairways Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Mission Fairways Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Mission Fairways Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Mission Fairways Apartments offers parking.
Does Mission Fairways Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mission Fairways Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mission Fairways Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Mission Fairways Apartments has a pool.
Does Mission Fairways Apartments have accessible units?
No, Mission Fairways Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Mission Fairways Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mission Fairways Apartments has units with dishwashers.
